James Griffin, Nenagh, Portroe & Oola

James Griffin

McDonagh Terrace, Nenagh and late of Portroe and Oola, Tipperary. Peacefully at home surrounded by his family.

Will be sadly missed by his loving wife Mary-Rose and his family Julie, Joanne and Marie. Grandchildren Eve, Roisin, Katie, David, Daniel and Jean. Sister, brother, sons in law, sister in law. Nephews and nieces, cousin, neighbours, relatives and friends. May James Rest In Peace.

Due to current guidelines regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place. Requiem mass for James is at St.Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh this Friday at 10am, followed by private Cremation.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot may view the livestream on www.nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm.

Please follow government guidelines on social distancing and no handshaking.

Please leave messages of condolence on the link below.

The family would like to thank you for your understanding at this time.

