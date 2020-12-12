James G. (Jim) Treacy, Cahir

Lisava Cottage, Old Cork Road, Cahir.

Jim (formerly of Coolraney, Inistioge, Co. Kilkenny) died, peacefully at home, after a brief illness, in the presence of his loving family. Father of the late Colm and devoted husband of late Josephine. He will be very sadly missed by his loving sons Jonathan and James, brothers Tom, Sean, and Luke J., sister Rena, daughter in law Clare, grandchildren Charlotte and Jason, brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

Jim’s funeral cortège will leave his home on Sunday at 12.30pm to arrive at St. Mary’s Church, Cahir, for Mass at 1pm.

The mass can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/c/BrendanKerins/live

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

With current restrictions in mind, Jim’s Mass will be for family and close friends only.

