James Farrelly, Templemore

Railway Road, Templemore.

January 27th 2021.

Deeply regretted by his wife Breda, Sons, James, Aidan and David, Daughters in law, Catherine and Katie, Brothers, Gerard, Paul and Kevin, Sisters in law, Aunts, Uncles, Nephews, Nieces and extended family and a very large circle of friends.

Funeral arrangements later , messages of condolence can be left at www.ejgrey.com.

House strictly private please.

