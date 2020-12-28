James Bolger, Tipp Town & Mullinahone

James (Jimmy / Jim) Bolger

Mount Sion, Tipperary Town & formerly Killaghy, Mullinahone, Thurles, Co Tipperary, 25th December 2020.

Predeceased by his brother Christy Scott & parents, Kitty and Michael Bolger. Sadly missed by his brothers, Paddy Marty, Michael, Johnny & Billy Scott, sisters Julia, Theresa, Anna and Lily, uncle Stephen & aunt Alice, nieces and nephews, relatives, neighbours, friends and all the staff at Mount Sion and Cluain, Clonmel.

Requiem Mass on Wednesday, 30th December, 2020 at 11.30 am in St Michael’s Church, Mullinahone followed by burial in St Michael’s Cemetery, Killaghy, Mullinahone. For those wishing to view and participate in the funeral a link will be provided below prior to Requiem Mass on Wednesday.

Those wishing to leave messages of support for the family may do so in the condolence section below.

In keeping with government guidelines and HSE advice on public gatherings in relation to Covid-19 a maximum of 10 people are allowed in the church.

