Jackie Glasheen, Killenaule & Thurles

Formerly Crohane, Killenaule and Cabra Road, Thurles.

In his 100th year. In the wonderful care of Fennor Hill Care Facility.

Predeceased by Lily and Biddy, brothers Bill, Jimmy, Francis and Tommy, sisters Maura (Molumby) and Patricia and grandson Jack (Griffin).

Sadly missed by his children Mairéad (Mehigan), Francis, Eamon and Mary (Griffin), daughter in law Mary, sons in law Denis and Jack, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and many friends.

Following government guidelines Jackie’s funeral is private. Jackie’s funeral cortége will leave his residence on Tuesday 9th March at 1pm, to arrive at Holycross Abbey for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery.

The Mass can be viewed at www.churchservices.tv/holycrossabbey.

