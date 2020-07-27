Jack Lonergan, Clonmel

Jack Lonergan

Tickincor, Clonmel

26-07-2020. Jack passed away peacefully under the tender care of the staff of Fennor Hill Care Facility, Urlingford on Sunday morning. Pre-deceased by his sister Margaret Lonergan, he will be sadly missed by his sisters Annie (Moloney) and Dolly (Purcell), brother-in-law Sean (Lonergan), nephews, nieces, extended family, neighbours and friends. Rest in Peace.

Funeral Mass will be held in St Mary’s Church, Gambonsfield, Kilsheelan on Tuesday at 12 noon followed by burial in Killaloan Cemetery.

