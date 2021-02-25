Jacinta (Jessie, Cinta) Fleming née Kelly, Dunkerrin and Dublin

Loughan, Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly and formerly of Finglas, Dublin

Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family at home.

Sadly missed by her heartbroken husband Martin, daughter Jennifer, her sons Aaron, Harry and Cameron, sisters Maria, Lucia and Kathy, brother Joseph, brothers in-law John, Neil and Shaun, sister in law Karen, son in-law Paul, daughter in-law Kelly, her nieces Hollie and Layla, nephews Kian, Matthew, Corey and Daniel, uncles, cousins and wide circle of friends who supported her throughout.

Jacinta’s funeral cortège will leave her home at 2.30pm on Saturday, the 27th February, to arrive at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Dunkerrin, Co. Offaly, for funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial afterwards in Dunkerin Cemetery. Funeral Mass will be streamed live on http://funeralslive.ie/jacinta-fleming/

Funeral flowers to Donovan’s Funeral Home Moneygall.

Donations, if desired, to North Tipperary Hospice Movement | Online Fundraising (http://idonate.ie/) mentioning the Roscrea branch drop in centre who have supported her throughout.