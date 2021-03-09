Israel (Scra) McGrath, Fethard

Woodvale Walk, Fethard.

March 6th 2021.

Pre deceased by his mother Eileen.

Deeply regretted by his step father Mickey, sisters Edwina and Tasha, Tommy, his children Kyle, Sophie, Aaron, Polly , Joseph and Ellie-May and their mother Jacinta, Mary, nieces Erica, Abby, Zoe, Lily, Mikayla and Ellie-Kate, aunts, uncles, relatives, neighbours and friends.

May he rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral is private for family only.

The Funeral Mass may be watched online on Thursday March 11th, at 11 o’clock, at parishchurch.net.

