Imelda O’ Meara, Templemore

Ashpark, Killea, Templemore, Co. Tipperary on the 7th of February 2021, peacefully in the loving care of her family after a short illness. Wife of the late Michael.

Deeply regretted, hugely loved and missed by her daughters, Mary and Helen, sons Martin, Padraic, Mick, Seamus and Tommy, sisters in law Sr. Mary, California, and Bridget, Tralee, niece and nephew, sons-in-law, daughters in law, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, loving friends and beloved cats.

Requiem Mass for Imelda will take place in the Church of the Sacred Heart, Templemore, on Wednesday at 12pm. Interment in the adjoining Cemetery afterwards.

Messages of condolence can be left below or on www.ejgrey.com

Mass may be viewed on www.ejgrey.com

Family flowers only. Donations (if desired) to St. Francis Hospice, Blanchardstown who provided incredible care to Imelda and support to her family.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence