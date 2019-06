Gragaugh, Ballingarry, Thurles.

Rosary in the house on Saturday at 9pm.

Reposing at her home in Gragaugh on Sunday from 4pm-8pm.

Removal on Monday morning to arrive at the Church of the Assumption, Ballingarry, for funeral mass at 11:30am.

Burial afterwards in the adjoining cemetery. House private on Monday morning please. Donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.