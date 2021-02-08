Hugh Lloyd, Clonmel

Hugh Lloyd

Morton Place, Clonmel.

06-02-2021. Due to current restrictions Hugh’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Tuesday morning at 11.30 o’clock in St. Oliver’s church followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

We suggest using the online condolence page at RIP.ie, or the section below, as an option of offering your messages of sympathy and comfort to the family.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

