Hillary (William) Doyle, Clonmel

Glenegad Road Old Bridge Clonmel and formerly Abbey Road

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings Hillary’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated in the presence of his family only on Monday morning at 11 o’clock in St.Mary’s church Irishtown followed by burial in St.Patrick’s cemetery.

Those who would have liked to attend but cannot are invited to offer their messages of sympathy to the family at the condolence page on the RIP website and can also take part in the ceremony on the church Livestream service www.stmarysparishclonmel.ie.

House Private Please

All enquiries to Fennessy’s Funeral Directors.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at this time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence