Hilda English nee Prosser, Clonmel

Mountain View, Marlfield, Clonmel.

1st November 2020, peacefully in the loving care of the staff in Greenhills Nursing Home, Carrick on Suir.

Predeceased by her husband William.

Very deeply regretted by her loving sons John and Seamus, daughter Tina (Condon), grandchildren Derek, Pamela, Leona, Lisa, Shane and Jason, great-grandchildren Sean, Chrystal, Logan and Charlie, son-in-law John, daughter-in-law Rita, relatives and friends.

May Hilda Rest in Peace

Hilda’s funeral will arrive at St Mary’s Church, Irishtown on Wednesday at 11.45am for Requiem Mass 12 noon.

Funeral cortege will leave St Mary’s Church for the New Cemetery Grange for burial via her house in Mountain View, Marlfield.

Due to Government restriction numbers are limited to 25 people in the Church.

