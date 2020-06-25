Hilary Carter née Taylor, Cahir

Suir Villa, Cahir.

Beloved wife of Arthur, loving mother of Isabel, sisters Rhoda and Shirley, nephews and nieces, relatives and a wide circle of friends including relatives and friends in Sligo and Mayo.

In accordance with Government guidelines Hilary’s funeral will be private for immediate family only.

With a view to celebrating her inspiring life in a Memorial Service in St Paul’s Church, Cahir at a later date.

Her funeral cortege will leave her residence on Friday at 4pm approx, on route for private graveside service and burial in Kilcommon cemetery for immediate family only please.

Donations in Hilary’s memory to the Hospice.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence