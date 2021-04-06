Henry Breen, Thurles and Blackrock

Athlomen Terrace, Mitchel Street, Thurles and formerly Castlebyrne Park, Newtown Avenue, Blackrock, Co Dublin.

Suddenly. Deeply regretted by his sister Vera (Dorney, Kickham St, Thurles), brothers Finnian (Germany) and Tony (London), nephew Martin, niece Rhona, grandniece Saffron, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Following government guidelines Henry’s funeral is private. Henry’s funeral cortége will arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles on Thursday 8th April at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am. Followed by private cremation. The Mass can be viewed at www.thurlesparish.ie

