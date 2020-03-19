Helen ‘Nellie’ Flaherty, Clonmel

Helen (Nellie) Flaherty (Nee Morrissey)

Glenconnor Cross, Clonmel, and formerly of Scarthana, Ballylooby, Cahir, Co Tipperary, 18th March 2020.

Reposing at O’Donoghue’s Funeral Home from 5pm to 7pm on Friday evening. Private Funeral Mass on Saturday at 11am in St Mary’s Church, Irishtown with burial immediately after in Ballylooby Cemetery.

Please note that in an effort to follow government guidelines for Covid-19 and with the support and agreement with family, we encourage no hand shaking or use of condolence book. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your understanding