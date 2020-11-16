Helen (Nell) Hayes nee Gooney, Thurles

Aughnagamaun, Horse & Jockey, Thurles.

Predeceased by her sisters Kat, Brid and Josie and her brothers Mick and Joe. Deeply regretted by her loving husband Denis, son Jim, daughters Liz and Noreen, daughter-in-law, sons-in-law, grandchildren, brothers Paddy, Bill, Frank, Ollie and Jack, sisters Betty and Mary, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces. relatives, neighbours and friends.

May She Rest in Peace.

Following Government guidelines on public gatherings a private family funeral will take place.

Helen’s remains will arrive at St. Peter’s Church Moycarkey on Tuesday morning at 11am for Funeral Mass at 11.30am.

Burial after Mass in St. Peter’s Cemetery Moycarkey.

Numbers are restricted to 25 family members in the church.

