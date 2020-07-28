Helen Fitzgerald nee Kelleher, Clonmel

Slievenamon Road, Clonmel.

Funeral Mass will be held in St. Peter & Paul’s Church on Thursday morning at 11.30.

Those who cannot attend can watch live via the St. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Burial will take place afterwards in St Patrick’s Cemetery.

