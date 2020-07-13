Harry St John, Fethard

Main Street, Fethard

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Kay, sister Helen (Kennedy) and brother Richard, nieces and nephews, brothers in law, sisters in law and many friends.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Monday in accordance with HSE Covid 19 guidelines from 5 o’clock with removal to the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard, at 7 o’clock.

Funeral Mass on Tuesday at 11am followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass will be streamed on www.parishchurch.net.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence