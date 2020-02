Strylea, Fethard and formerly of Greencastle, Co Donegal.

Reposing at McCarthy’s Funeral Home, Fethard on Thursday from 5 to 7 o’clock.

Funeral mass on Friday at 1 o’clock in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard.

A cremation service will take place at the Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Co Cork on Saturday at 12 o’clock.

Family flowers only please – donations in lieu to St Brigid’s Hospital Carrick on Suir

House private.