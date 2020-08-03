Hannah Walsh, Cahir & Carrick-on-Suir

Hannah Walsh nee Doherty

Late of 79 Woodview, Cahir and formerly of 2 Treacy Park Carrick on Suir, Co Tipperary.

Died 1st August 2020. Hannah’s funeral mass will take place on Wednesday the 5th of August in St Nicholas Church, Carrick on Suir at 10.30am, Followed by burial in St Mary’s cemetery.

Due to HSE guidelines the funeral mass and burial will be private to the immediate family and friends. We suggest using the online condolence page at the bottom of this page to offer your sympathies. Thank you for your co-operation and consideration at this difficult time.

The funeral mass can be heard on 105.2fm.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence