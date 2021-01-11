Gus Cummins, Dublin and Toomevara

Ballinteer, Dublin 16 and formerly of Curraheen, Toomevara.

Gus passed away peacefully in St. Vincent’s Hospital, 9th January 2021.

We will always be grateful for the kind and loving care of the ICU staff.

Gus, predeceased by his eldest infant son Alan Gregory, will be greatly missed by his wife Mary, children Stephanie, Jon, Carolyn; sons in law Brendan and Joe and especially by his dearly beloved grandchildren Matthew, Lauren, Isla and Aran. Deeply regretted by his sister, Tess O’Meara, sisters in law Mary, Anna and Kathleen, nieces and nephews, relatives and friends.

Due to current regulations regarding Covid-19 a private family funeral will take place.

May Gus Rest In Peace.

