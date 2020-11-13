Guissepina Malizia nee Iannelli, Nenagh and Italy

63 Pearse Street, Nenagh, Rathnaleen and late of Italy.

Predeceased by her beloved husband Domenico, daughter Rita & son Raffaelle.

Deeply regretted by her cherished family Raffeala, Francesca, Emilia and Fabrizio. Grandchildren, sisters Scholastica and Irene, brothers Sabatino, Aldo & Alfred. Son in law Vittorio. Extended family relatives neighbours and friends.

May Guiseppina Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family Funeral Mass will take place this Sunday at 12 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church, Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney New Cemetery.

Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on www.nenaghparish.ie or on 106.2fm.

Donations in lieu of flowers to Irish Motor Neuron Disease Association (IMNDA).

