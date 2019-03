Woodlands, Birr, Co. Offaly, and formally Dune, Ballinahown, Co. Westmeath.

Reposing at Boyd’s Funeral Home, Birr, on Sunday from 4pm – 6pm, with removal to arrive at St. Brendan’s Church, Birr Sunday at 6.30pm.

Funeral Mass at 11am on Monday, followed by burial in Clonoghill Cemetery, Birr.

House Private.