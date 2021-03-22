Gordon Bennett, Borrisokane, Surrey and Adare

Old Forge, Kyle Park, Borrisokane and formerly of Surrey, England and Ballyloughnaan, Adare, County Limerick.

Predeceased by his beloved wife Mary and his beloved brothers Reggie and sisters Betty and Irene. Adored father of Siobhan (Peacock) and Gary. Sadly missed by his loving family, son-in-law Nick, daughter-in-law Dawn, grandchildren Rebecca, Nicholas, Louis and Connor, nephews, nieces, relatives and exceptional kind neighbours, John Haugh & Ger Stack and friends.

Funeral service will take place at Sullivan & Son Funeral home Borrisokane on Wednesday 24th March at 11am followed by burial in St Michael & Johns cemetery Cloughjordan.

The service will be livestreamed on www.premieravproductions.com

Family flowers only please. Donations if desired to Milford Hospice or Croi.

In an effort to follow best practice in regard to gatherings for funerals people are asked to adhere to Government guidelines. Gordon’s family would like to thank you for your understanding.

