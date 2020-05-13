Gertrude ‘Trudy’ Rouine, Dublin and Nenagh

Springfield, Dublin 24 and formerly of Nenagh.

Trudy passed after a long illness bravely borne, in the excellent care of the palliative team of St Mark’s Ward, The Hermitage Medical Clinic. Beloved mother of Michael and Conor, daughter of the late Mick and Nora Rouine and predeceased by her brothers Michael and Richard and her sister Annette. Sadly missed by her heartbroken family, sons, brother Seamus, sister-in-law Susan, cherished grandaughter Eva, aunt Tess, nephews Shane and Stephen, relatives, kind neighbours and her many close and dear friends.

In line with Government and H.S.E advice regarding public gatherings, a small private funeral will be held. House strictly private.