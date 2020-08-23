Gertie Rodgers, Banagher & Carrig

Gertie Rodgers (nee O’Hara)

3 Cuba Avenue, Banagher, Co. Offaly and formerly of Carrig, Co. Tipperary, August 20th, 2020, suddenly and unexpectedly at St. James’s Hospital Dublin.

Funeral Mass on Wednesday at 11am in St. Rynagh’s Church, Banagher with burial afterwards in St. Rynagh’s Cemetery.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to St James’s Hospital Dublin and Pieta House.

Due to government advice and HSE guidelines a limited number will be able to attend.

Funeral will be streamed live; www.cloghanbanagherparish.ie and broadcast on Church Radio 106.6FM

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence