Gerry Coffey, Lisnagry

Knockaunbawn, Lisnagry, Co. Limerick.

25th January 2021, suddenly in the University hospital Limerick.

Sadly missed by his loving sister Peggy (Gleeson), brothers Mike and Donal, nieces, nephews, extended family, neighbours and a wide circle of friends. Rest in Peace.

Arriving at the Church of the Most Holy Redeemer Newport on Thursday for Requiem Mass at 11.30, which can be viewed on www.twitch.tv search for NewportBirdhillandToor

Burial afterwards in Ballymackeogh cemetery.

Please adhere to government guidelines regarding social distance and number of people.

