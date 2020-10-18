Gerry Byrne, Kilcommon, Thurles

Foilnacanna, Kilcommon, Thurles.

October 18th 2020, peacefully surrounded by his loving family. Father of the late Kathleen, brother of the late John and Kathleen (Ryan).

Beloved husband of Mary and loving father of Eileen, Paddy, Mary Kate and Margaret. Sadly missed by his daughters and son, grandchildren Nathan, Gerry, Andrew, Patrick and Mary, sons in law Chris Killane and Michael Hanly, sisters in law, brother in law, nephews, nieces, relatives, neighbours and a large circle of friends.

Reposing this Monday Afternoon at McCormack’s Funeral Home, Kilcommon from 1pm with strict adherence to social distancing and face coverings. Removal to St Patrick’s Church, Kilcommon arriving for Funeral Mass at 3pm. Burial Afterwards in New Cemetery, Kilcommon.

House strictly private please.

In line with current HSE and government guidelines the number of people in the church will be restricted to 25.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence