Gerry Bourke, Templetuohy

Long Orchard, Templetuohy.

Deeply regretted by his Sisters Mary and Joan, Eileen and Breda, Brothers John and Noel, Brothers in law, sisters in law, Nephews, Nieces, Relatives and Friends, rest In Peace.

Requiem Mass on Thursday in the Church of the Sacred Heart Templetuohy at 11.30am. Interment in Templeree Cemetery afterwards.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence