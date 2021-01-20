Gerard McGrath, Borrisoleigh & Cork

Gerard McGrath

Brideholm Appartments, Commons Road, Blackpool, Cork. Formerly of Knockanevin, Borrisoleigh, Tipperary.

20-01-2021. Predeceased by his parents John & Pauline. Sadly and lovingly missed by his brothers Tom, Phil, Murty, Paudie and Eamon, sisters Laura and Bríd, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, uncle, aunts, nephews, nieces, grand-niece, grand-nephew, cousins, relatives, work colleagues, and many friends.

Due to government & H.S.E. guidelines a private family service for Gerard will take place on Friday January 22nd, followed by cremation in Shannon Crematorium.

Gerard’s Funeral service will be live streamed at http://shannoncrematorium.com/KB1530GMG

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence