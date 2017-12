Nenagh and Glenkeen, Borrisoleigh.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Borrisoleigh on Wednesday from 4 o’clock, with removal at 7 o’clock to the Sacred Heart Church.

Requiem mass on Thursday at 11 o’clock, followed by burial in St Brigid’s cemetery, Borrisoleigh.

CONTINUE READING BELOW

No flowers by request.

Donations if desired to Pieta House.