Gerard E.P. O’Brien, Thurles

Gerard E.P. O’Brien

Ambleside, Clongour, Thurles.

21-01-2021. Predeceased by his beloved wife Margaret. Deeply regretted by his loving daughter Eva (Newbridge) and his loving sons Lorcan (Nenagh), Gearóid (Ballina-Killaloe) and Brian (Tipperary Town), son in law Andrew Cody, daughters in law Judy O’Meara, Caitríona Morgan O’Brien and Noreen Carr, adored grandchildren, Katie, Nicholas, Harry, Mairéad, Conor, Gearóid, Quan, Anna, David and Robert, cousin Teresa Cusack, nephews, nieces, relatives, many friends and neighbours at Clongour.

In line with Government advice, Gerard’s funeral is private.

His funeral cortége will leave his residence on Sunday 24th January at 10.15am, to arrive at the Cathedral of the Assumption, Thurles at 10.30am for Requiem Mass at 11am.

Burial afterwards in St Patrick’s cemetery, Thurles.

Those who would have liked to attend the funeral, but are unable due to current restrictions, may join in the Funeral Mass, by following this link www.thurlesparish.ie

House private please.

The family thank you for your understanding at this difficult time.

