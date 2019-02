Dromgower, Horse and Jockey, Thurles.

Reposing at her Residence (Dromgower, Horse and Jockey, Thurles) on Thursday from 5pm to 8pm.

Arriving at St Peter’s Church, Moycarkey on Friday at 1.30pm, for Requiem Mass at 2pm.

Burial afterwards in St Peter’s New Cemetery, Moycarkey.

House private Friday morning please.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to St Vincent de Paul or Scoil Aonghusa, Cashel.