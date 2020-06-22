Geraldine Creamer, Ballycommon & Nenagh

Geraldine Creamer nee Ryan

Crannagh, Ballycommon & late of Monaree, Nenagh.

Peacefully surrounded by her beloved family at Milford Hospice Limerick. Pre-deceased by her mother Kitty, daughter Caroline, sister Margaret & brother Tony. Geraldine will be sadly missed by her loving family, husband Stephen and cherished children David (Pa), Barry, Geraldine and Louise. Brothers John, Eddie, Pat and Raymond. Grandchildren Ethan, Conor, Cian & Cara. Daughters in law Serens & Michelle, son in law Declan. Brothers in law, sisters in law, nephews, nieces cousins relatives neighbours and friends. May Geraldine Rest In Peace.

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings a private family funeral mass will take place this Wednesday at 12 o’clock in St. Mary’s of the Rosary Church Nenagh followed by burial in Lisboney Cemetery at approx 1.30 o’clock. We suggest using the online condolence page below as an option to offer your sympathies to the family. Those who cannot attend can take part in the ceremony via the Livestream service on nenaghparish.ie or on Radio at 106.2 Fm. A memorial mass will be held at a later date.

Thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

