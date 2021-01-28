George Sutcliffe, Clonmel

George Sutcliffe

Connolly Park, Clonmel, Co. Tipperary. 26th January 2021, suddenly after a short illness (son of the late Georgie Sutcliffe).

Sadly missed by his mother Bernie, sisters Regina, Colette and Jayne, Brothers in law, uncles, Aunts, nephews Adam, David and Luke, nieces Lauren, Meghan and Aimee, relatives and friends. May George Rest in Peace.

A Private Funeral will take place on Friday 29th January.

House Private Please.

Thank you for your co-operation and understanding at this difficult time.

