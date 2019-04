Ahenny, Carrick-on-Suir.

Reposing at Walsh’s Funeral Home, Carrick-on-Suir on Thursday from 3 pm to 7 pm, followed by a celebration of Georgie’s Life “the party as he wished for” at Anthony’s Pub, Piltown. Please dress casually.

Cremation will be for immediate family only at The Island Crematorium, Ringaskiddy, Cork.

Family flowers only, please donations if desired to the Irish Cancer Society.