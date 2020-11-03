George Henry Carry

Dromakeenan, Brosna, Birr, Co. Offaly

01-11-2020. Dearly beloved brother of Eva, son of the late George and Kitty. Sadly missed by his family circle, relatives, good neighbours and many friends.

Due to Government guidelines George’s Funeral Service will be for family and relatives only (25 people).

Private removal on Thursday morning (approx 11.20 – travelling out the Birr Road, turning left before Gloster, into Brosna village and onto Shinrone) arriving in St. Mary’s Church of Ireland, Shinrone for Funeral Service at 12.00. Burial afterwards in Eta cemetery.

“The day thou gave us, Lord is ended”

