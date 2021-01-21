George Cleary, Cashel and Thurles

Turraheen, Rossmore, Cashel and formerly of Moyne, Thurles.

Suddenly at his residence. Pre-deceased by his siblings Paddy, Michael, Eddie and Annie. Deeply missed by his wife Mary Jo, son Joe, daughter-in-law Sinead, grandchildren Emma, Kate and Michael, sisters in law, nieces, nephews, relatives and a large circle of friends.

Due to government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family funeral Mass will take place this Friday at 11.30am in the Church of Jesus Christ Our Saviour Rossmore followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery. Numbers limited to 10 family members in the church

The mass will be livestreamed on http://churchcamlive.ie/Rossmore

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence