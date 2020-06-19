Gay Horan, Fethard

Tinakelly, Fethard.

In accordance with HSE and Government restrictions, a family funeral will take place on Sunday at 11 o’clock in the Holy Trinity Parish Church, Fethard followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

The Mass may be watched online at www.parishchurch.net.

No flowers please – donations in lieu to South Tipperary Palliative Care Service.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence