Gary O’Brien, Thurles & Urlingford

Gary O’Brien

45 Moyne Rd., Thurles and Chapelfield, Urlingford.

27-07-2020. Son Tommy, heartbroken parents Thomas (Skinner) and Joan, brother James, Sister Sandra, grandfather Bernard (Quin), nephew Lee, niece Pippa, Gary’s partner Louise and The Neary family, Urlingford, sister in law Emer, aunts, uncles, cousins and friends.

Reposing at Kennedy’s Funeral Home, Dublin Rd., Thurles for family and friends on Thursday evening from 5.30pm to 7.30pm. Arriving at The Cathedral of the Assumption on Friday morning for Funeral Mass at 11am. Funeral mass can also be viewed on thurlesparish.ie

Private Cremation will take place after Mass. Due to government restrictions numbers are limited to 50 family and friends in The Cathedral. Condolences can be left in the section below.

Family flowers only. Donations if desired to Pieta House, c/o Turner & Power Undertakers, 22 Moyne Rd., Thurles.

