Gary Briars, Nenagh and London

Elmtree, Ballinaclough, Nenagh & formerly of Kilburn, London.

November 12th 2020, peacefully in the loving care of Limerick University Hospital.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Patricia (Forde), daughter Kelly, sons Darren & Paul, son-in-law Robert, daughter-in-law Christina, Darren’s partner Natasha, grandchildren Kai, India, Donal, Charlie & Bridie, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, nephews, nieces, relatives & many friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to Government advice regarding public gatherings, a private family Funeral Service take place this Sunday at 12 noon in Shannon Crematorium.

The family thank you for your understanding and co-operation at the time.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence