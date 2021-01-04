Garry Slattery, Tipperary

Carron, Tipperary and ex Irish Rail, Limerick Junction.

2nd January 2021, peacefully in the loving care of Milford Care Centre, Limerick.

Predeceased by his wife, Mary and his sisters, Joan (Fitzgerald), Mary (Fitzgerald) and Ann (Killeen). Sadly missed by his sisters, Betty Watt (London) and Eleanor Carey (Monard) and his brother, William, Carron, his sister-in-law, Teresa and brother-in-law Tony Watt.

Deeply regretted by his nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Rest in Peace

Due to current Covid 19 restrictions, a family Mass for Garry will take place in St. Michael’s Church, Tipperary on Tuesday 5th January 2021 at 12 Noon.

Mass may be viewed on https://www.twitch.tv/tipperaryparish followed by burial in Sologhead Cemetery.

Add Your Condolence Below

Please use the condolence box below. Your message will be held for review before being published. Enter your name as you wish it displayed, you are not required to fill in email subject, then press send.

If you are viewing this on the Tipp FM app, please visit our website to leave a condolence