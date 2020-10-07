Garry Sheehan, Clonmel

Garry Sheehan

Baron Park, Clonmel, Co Tipperary.

Garry passed away peacefully at South Tipperary General Hospital on Tuesday morning surrounded by his loving family. Beloved husband and father he will be sadly missed by his wife Pearl, daughter Danielle, sons Ryan and Stephen, grandchildren Taylor, Holly and Leah, brothers Don and Damien, sisters Audrey, Elaine & Ursula, aunts, uncles, Danielle’s partner Colin, Ryan’s partner Shauna, Stephen’s partner Catherine, cousins, nephews, nieces, extended family and friends.

A private Funeral Mass will be held in Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church on Friday at 11.00am. Those who cannot attend can watch live via the Ss. Peter & Paul’s Church livestream service www.churchservices.tv/clonmelpeterpaul.

Cremation will take place afterwards in The Island Crematorium at 3.00pm. Family flowers only please. Donations, if desired to South Tipperary Hospice Movement.

Due to H.S.E. guidelines the Funeral Mass and Burial will be private for immediate family and close friends.

Enquiries to Condons Funeral Directors please.

