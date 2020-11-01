Garrett Moylan, Nenagh

Fawnlough, Ballygraigue, Nenagh

October 30th 2020,predeceased by his beloved daughter Orlaith, his parents Michael and Joan Moylan and his sister Marie (Mimi).Deeply regretted by his heartbroken and loving family, his wife Marie, daughter Clodagh, brother Mike, sister Catherine, nieces and nephews Rebecca, Gabrielle, Robbie, Klara, Kayley, Lauren, Micheál, Mary and Sean, uncles, father-in-law Seamus, brother-in-law Shane, sisters-in-law Edwina Knight, Angela and Catherine, cousins, relatives, neighbours and friends.

Family flowers only, donations if desired to to Pieta House, online at www.pieta.ie

Funeral arrangements later.

