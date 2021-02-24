Frankie Walshe, Fethard

Frankie Walshe

Barrack Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, February 15th 2021.

Deeply regretted by his loving wife Margaret, sons Paul and Michael, daughters in law Linda and Katie, sisters Diana Mason (Swansea) and Agnes Bertram-Hay (Adare), grandchildren Olivia, Liam and Grace, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May He Rest in Peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, the Funeral will be private for family only.

The Funeral Mass may be watched online on Friday February 26th at 11am on https://fethard.com/parishchurch/index.html.

