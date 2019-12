Southview, Irishtown, Clonmel.

Reposing at O’Donoghues Funeral home Kickam street Clonmel, on Friday evening from 5 until 7pm. Funeral arriving on Saturday morning to St Mary’s Church Irishtown, for requiem mass at 12 o’clock. Burial in St Patrick’s cemetery.

Family flowers only please donations if desired to the Irish Heart foundation. House private.