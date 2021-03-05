Frank Coffey, Fethard

Frank Coffey

Burke Street, Fethard, Co Tipperary, March 5th 2021, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family.

Beloved husband of the late Margaret, his sons and daughters Assumpta, Kevin, Claire, Anthony and Bryan, his brother Tommy , sister Kathleen, son in law, daughter in law, grandchildren Stephen, Ronan, Sophie, Ami, Abbie, Ella, Jack and Alex, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends. May he rest in peace.

In accordance with HSE and Government guidelines, Frank’s Funeral will be private for his family only.

The Funeral Mass can be watched online on Sunday, March 7th 2021, at 11.30 on https://premieravproductions.com/player.

Messages of support and condolences for the family may also be left on the Condolence page of RIP.ie.

