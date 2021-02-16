Fr Paul O’Sullivan, Borrisokane & Dublin

Fr. Paul O’Sullivan O.C.D.

Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary and St. Teresa’a, Clarendon Street, Dublin. February 12, 2021 (peacefully) at St. James’s Hospital, Dublin.

Predeceased by his brothers Vincent and Ted and sisters Lill and May. Deeply regretted by his very caring and close sister-in-law Bee O’Sullivan, nieces Marie, Ann, Paula and Bernadette and their partners Kevin, John, Mark and John, his grandnephew Danny, grandnieces Emma, Ava, Erin and Sarah, his Discalced Carmelite brothers and sisters and wide circle of relatives and friends. Rest in Peace.

In accordance with government guidance a private funeral service, for immediate family only, will take place on Thursday February 18, at 11.30 am.

The Mass may be viewed on www.clarendonstreet.com

