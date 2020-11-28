Fr. Paddy Culligan, Carrigaholt & Killimer Co. Clare

Born on February 15th 1933

Fr Paddy was a native of Killimer, Co. Clare and was a priest of the Diocese of Killaloe for 62 years. He was a past pupil of St Flannan’s College, Ennis.

He studied for the priesthood at St Patrick’s College, Maynooth where he was ordained on June 22nd 1958.

His first appointment in 1958 was in the Diocese of Brentwood in the U.K and in 1961 he was appointed to the Emigrant Chaplaincy in Britain where he served for 8 years.

He returned to Ireland in 1969 to become curate in Kilkee, Co. Clare. In October 1987 he was appointed as curate in Kilmurry McMahon, Co. Clare.

He was appointed P.P. of Carrigaholt, Co. Clare in November 1989 where he ministered until his retirement as PP in 2008.

He was appointed Priest in Residence in Carrigaholt in July 2008 and continued to work as a priest of the parish until 2018

He died on Saturday, November 28th 2020 in Cahercalla Community Hospital, Ennis.

Limited because of the Pandemic restrictions, the funeral arrangements for Fr Paddy are as follows.

A funeral cortege will drive through the parish of Carrigaholt on tomorrow, Sunday, November 29th commencing at about 1.30 pm Fr Paddy’s Funeral Mass will be celebrated on Monday, November 30th at 12.00 noon in the Church of the Blessed Virgin Mary, Carrigaholt, Co Clare.

The funeral Mass will be private but the Mass may be viewed on the Kilballyowen Parish Facebook page from 12.00 noon onwards.

